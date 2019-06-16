|
|
Marilyn Brown Coats
1932 - 2019
Holden, UT-Marilyn Brown Coats, 87, died June 13, 2019 in Holden, Utah of cancer. Born May 29, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah to William Vernile & Rhoda Ann (Christensen) Brown, the fifth of five daughters. She married LaVarr William Coats on January 8, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple and they shared 59 years together before he preceded her in death in 2012. They were the parents of six children. Marilyn was a devoted wife, a loving mother and a wonderful and beloved grandmother and 'Grandma Great'.
Marilyn is survived by her children: Cindy (James) Christensen; Randy (Joyce) Coats; Dale Coats; Dean (Sheri) Coats, Diane (Kary) Monroe and Troy (Kim) Coats; 27 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; sibling, LaVon Albertson and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and three sisters, Lola, LaVerne and Wilma.
Viewing: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 6:00 - 8;00 pm and Monday June 17, 2019, 10:30 - 11:30 am in the Holden Ward building, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Funeral: Monday, June 17, 2019, 12:00 noon. Interment in the Holden Town Cemetery. Online condolence www.rasmussenmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019