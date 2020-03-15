|
|
Marilyn Cederlof Bailey
1936 - 2020
Marilyn Cederlof Bailey, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday evening, March 11, 2020, at the age of 83.
She was born September 6, 1936 to Bertha Elizabeth Carlson and Ephraim Rollin Cederlof in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from East High School in 1954. Marilyn married the love of her life and eternal sweetheart, William Ralph Bailey, Jr., August 11, 1955. Marriage solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple, May 25, 1962.
Marilyn was a friend to all and was always helping others. She loved gardening. She had beautiful flowers and delicious vegetables from her garden year after year. Marilyn loved music. She enjoyed playing her piano and organ, and was always singing to her grandchildren.
Marilyn was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings during her lifetime but her favorite was playing the organ for the congregation to sing on Sundays. She never missed a Sunday to play the organ.
She loved her husband, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her sisters and brother were her best friends. She cherished the time she spent with her family whether it was at home, in the mountains, on a boat fishing or just sitting at the park. Marilyn will be remembered for her sense of humor, her love of music, her strong heart for service, and her faith in the Gospel, which she shared with her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She was a great example and encouraged her family to always be better people, and behave.
Marilyn is survived by her children Corrine (Dale) Titus; Gloria (Bill) Caughey; David (Suzanne) Bailey; Alan (Dianne) Bailey; and Steven (Alyssa) Bailey: 18 grandchildren: Jennifer (Allen), Veronica (Rich), Billy, Sarah (Aaron), Joshua (Amy), Preston (Ashlee), Machée (Travis), Patricia (Mike), Kevin, Bradley (Becca), Natalie, Thomas, Spencer, Austin, Anthony (Elise), Blake, Brittney (Jake), and Mindy; 22 great grandchildren; brother: John; sisters: Elaine Cleverly (Glen), Janice Horoba; numerous nieces and nephew. Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband William Ralph Bailey Jr., her parents, and a granddaughter Melissa Titus.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 20th from 6-8 p.m. at the LDS chapel 7171 South 2700 West in West Jordan, Utah and Saturday, prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the LDS Chapel on 7171 South 2700 West in West Jordan, Utah. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020