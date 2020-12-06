Marilyn Larson Davis
1936 ~ 2020
It is with sad and heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and newly great great grandmother. Marilyn passed away in the comfort of her own home surrounded by loved ones - after fighting a long battle with Alzheimer's. She passed peacefully on Friday afternoon, December 4th, 2020.
Marilyn was born on September 7th, 1936 to Betsy Peterson & Lester Larson, in the Granger Utah area. On June 9th, 1955 she married Elwood David Davis in the Salt Lake City Temple (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints) for time and all eternity. Marilyn was proceeded in death by her parents, brother Kenny Larson, sister Jackie Campbell, and son in law Robin L. Pilcher. Marilyn was survived by her husband, her brother Jerry Larson (Patsy), three children David L. Davis (Vicky), Wendy L. Pilcher, Calvin L. Davis (Jodie), 12 grandkids (Her most PRIZED POSSESSIONS!!!!) Alicia, Darcie, Chad, Chase, Brandie, Cody, Amber, Ashley, Dustin, Brittany, Shauntae, and Devin, 36 great grandkids Carsten, Avery, Shelby, Braxton, Kennedy, Logan, CharLee, Georgie, Franki, Jameson, Ariah, Bridger, Sydni, Cooper, Kyler, Raegyn, Gage, Carter, Bree, Miles, Mason, Brinley, Teagan, Tenley, Amelia, Stockton, Halston, Adalyn, Kolten, Paityn, Easton, Davis, Paisley, Kaydence, Owen, and Chloe and great great grandchild Brooks.
Marilyn loved to bowl - she was on a bowling league most of her life - and she always had a focused determination to keep her 175 bowling average. Marilyn prided herself in being a "HARD WORKER!" At her old age she baked for the masses, kept up her home and yard, and hauled huge rocks to build many rock walls (only to state a few). Her life was most fulfilled when she SERVED OTHERS. She was always looking for ways to help others out and would freely give anything she had to them. Marilyn owned her own kiln and loved to make ceramics. There was a time when most people in South Jordan City owned a homemade ceramic gift made by her. Marilyn loved to cook and bake. She was not afraid of any recipe! Some of our favorite recipes include: her pecan logs, orange/cherry chocolates, and spudnuts - which are beloved by many in the community - as well as her homemade french bread, eclairs, fried ice-cream, and the best fluffy cheesecake - according to our grandfather - that "You have ever lapped a lip too!" Marilyn also loved to play games - she would be mixing dough, and cooking food between each hand of cards.
As her family, we want to thank all of you who have touched her life for the better. It is with sweet anticipation that we look forward to the opportunity to be reunited with her again, as we fully believe that FAMILIES ARE FOREVER!
Wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother - MARILYN! We miss you already!
Due to the virus, the family has elected to keep things very simple. Marilyn will be buried in the South Jordan City cemetery on Wednesday December 9th, 2020. No formal viewing or funeral will be conducted. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com