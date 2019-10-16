|
Marilyn Dawson Hinds
1928-2019
Born to goodly parents, James C. and Lucile Tribe Dawson. Wednesday, August 1, 1928 in Ogden, Utah. She passed away at her sons home on October 13, 2019 at the age of 91. Dementia was a destructive part of taking Mom's mind, personality and life. Mom received her early schooling in Ogden attending Polk Elementary, Mound Fort Jr. High and Ogden High Schools. After completing her early schooling she went to work for Sears and Roebuck in Ogden. That is where she met and married the love of her life, William R. (Bill) Hinds on Friday June 11, 1948. Raised 2 sons, Richard C. (Rick) and James W. (Bill) Hinds. Marilyn showed immense love and kindness to all, but in particular to her 2 sons. Mom loved the outdoors, beautiful flowers and wildlife. She enjoyed golfing and bowling. She always looked forward to the yearly family trips to West Yellowstone. She also had a fond love for the desert in Arizona and Nevada, where she and Dad resided during their retirement years. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she diligently fulfilled her callings. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years and siblings. She is survived by her 2 sons and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Thank you Mom for sharing your most beautiful and elegant life with us. Our sincere gratitude goes out to those who cared for our Mother from South Davis Home and Health Hospice. Nurse Laura Nielson and Clergy Steve Olson. Also her sweet ministering friend Susan Niebaur and her Heights Ward Bishop David Toone. A graveside service will be held for family and friends this Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd. In lieu of flowers take your family out for ice cream or share a cherry chocolate with a friend. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
