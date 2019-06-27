|
|
Marilyn Fae Dunn Xaiz
1929 ~ 2019
Marilyn Fae Dunn Xaiz died peacefully June 6, 2019 at her home in Florence, Kentucky. Born in Salt Lake City Feb 12 1929 to Fae and Earl Dunn, she grew up in Midvale. She married Johnny Xaiz, who died in 1971. They were later sealed in the LDS Temple. She is survived by her twin sister Merna Haws (Ray), children Marilyn (Burke) Earl (Donita), Tina (Garrie), Angelina, Shellie, 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. A Graveside Memorial for family and close friends will be on June 28th at Noon at Midvale Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 27, 2019