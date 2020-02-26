|
|
Marilyn Hanks Johnson
1932 ~ 2020
Our sweet, angel wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Marilyn Hanks Johnson, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of February 22nd at the age of 87. She was born on August 9, 1932 in Salem, Utah to Roscoe Curtis Hanks and Minnie Estelle Edman. She was the youngest of six children. As fate would have it, a lost hubcap led Edwin to Harmon Motors in Spanish Fork where Marilyn worked as an accountant … and the rest is history! They were married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple and were sweethearts for over 62 years.
Mom was a woman ahead of her time in many ways. She graduated from BYU with a bachelor's degree in accounting, something that was very uncommon for women at that time and excelled at math, accounting and writing. She valued education and encouraged all her children to receive college educations. She spent many years working for Northwest Pipeline in their accounting department and received many awards and accolades before she retired. She was also very involved in the political process as she served for several years in various administrative roles for the Utah Legislature and was trained and served as a registrar of elections.
Mom was very proud of her pioneer heritage and was actively involved with many of her friends in the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Association.
Mom was a very talented and accomplished seamstress. Over the years she was always sewing for her children and grandchildren. She was also an amazing quilter. There are a lot of family and friends who still enjoy the quilts she made for them. Mom always had a little handmade gift ready to give to someone to say "thank you" or to let them know she was thinking of them. Many of those gifts were a crochet dishcloth. She made so many of them that those dishcloths became part of her muscle memory and she crocheted them until a few weeks before she passed away.
She loved and supported her children and grandchildren in everything they did! She and dad rarely missed a school or athletic event that one of them participated in.
Mom was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held various callings and taught her children the principles of the gospel through her example and precept. She was always very proud that all four of her children served missions and each married in the temple.
She was an amazing example to all who knew her and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband, Edwin, children Joseph (Sally), Linda (John) White, Bret (Stacey) and Cory, 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe & Minnie Hanks, her sister Emagean Sirrine and her brothers Fred Hanks, Duane Hanks, Lorin "Bob" Hanks and Ronald "John" Hanks.
The family would like to thank the caregivers from Inspiration Hospice and Willow Creek Assisted Living for their compassion and care provided to our mother.
Funeral services will be held at the Anderson & Goff Mortuary located at 11859 South 700 East in Draper, UT at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 29th. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 28th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and prior to the service on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the same location. Interment will follow the service at the Salem City Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020