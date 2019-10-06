|
|
1934 ~ 2019
An extraordinary mother, fervent wife, steadfast friend, zealous nature lover, adept musician, gallant horsewoman, poet and writer; Marilyn Ruth Larrabee rode off at the break of dawn, October 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Marilyn Ruth Dennett, born April 28, 1934 to Ruth Knapp and William Dennett, was raised in Auburn, NY atop Owasco Lake, one of the Finger Lakes. While attending Potsdam State Teachers' College, she met the love of her life, Edward (Ed) Roy Larrabee of Fulton, New York. Marilyn and Ed were married on February 5, 1955, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Auburn, NY. Shortly after, they embarked on their new life together as a military family. During Lt. Col. Ed Larrabee's Air Force career, Marilyn and Ed lived in New York, Texas (multiple times), Germany, New Mexico, Alabama, Ohio, Wyoming, and finally settled in Bountiful, Utah in 1973.
Marilyn was the mother of 10 adoring children and loved spending time with her 23 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She relished teaching them to appreciate and experience the natural world and the wide variety of creatures that share space with us, including spiders, bees, and earthworms. Her knowledge of flora and fauna seemed endless. Mom molded her children by modeling rather than lecturing, being kind, patient, forgiving, and above all listening. In her tireless effort to be "mom" to all, she was always there for her children no matter how many beckoned.
Despite all the "rug rats" vying for her attention, Marilyn was an attentive and loyal partner to her husband, Ed. She supported him completely, shared his religious convictions, complemented, challenged, and counterbalanced his viewpoints, and took to heart her vow to be with him "until death do us part."
In addition to her family, Marilyn cultivated countless lasting friendships through her church activities, military spouse group, the Wolf Group, poetry club, and many other involvements (You know who you are!).
Marilyn was an adventurous outdoors woman who rode horses, hiked, camped, cross country skied and was a champion for her sister, Mother Nature. Her love and appreciation for nature invoked her to write poetry, financially support and proactively advocate for conservation causes. She taught each of her children, and all who would listen, to leave the world a better place than they found it.
Music in many forms embellished Marilyn's life. At a young age she played Alto Sax in the band. Marilyn was a "pitch perfect" singer who blessed many with her voice spontaneously singing around the house and formally in the church choir. Music permeated her home and life, inspiring her children to explore their talents.
Preceded in death by her son, Matthew Roy Larrabee. Marilyn is survived by her husband Edward R. Larrabee, her brother Bob Dennett (Liz), sister Sue Belec (Glenn), brother David Dennett (Mary Ann), her children Steven E. Larrabee (Mary), Michael D. Larrabee (Julia), Mary R. Larrabee, Roxanne C. Kammerer, Bruce W. Larrabee (Patti), Timothy J. Larrabee (Angie), Paul A. Larrabee, D. Scott Larrabee (Angelique), Sarah A. Davis (CJ), as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass in her honor will be held at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 1793 South Orchard Drive Bountiful, UT on Wednesday, October 9 at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of Marilyn's incredible life will follow Mass in the St. Olaf Event Center adjacent to the church - all are invited. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Olaf Catholic School. Committal: Mount Calvary Cemetery
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019