Marilyn Nelson Williams
May 24, 1939 ~
August 29, 2019
Marilyn Nelson Williams passed away peacefully on the night of August 29, 2019.
Marilyn was born May 24, 1939 to Charles Tilman and Bessie Powell Nelson in Redmond, Utah. Her father died when she was six months old and her mother married Joseph Curtis in 1945.She grew up in Aurora, Utah. Graduated from North Sevier High School.
Married Terry Russell Williams from Salina in October 1956 and became the mother of four sons. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Nadine and a brother Ivo, and her sons, Curtis, and Brook, survived by Steven and Derk , daughter in laws Stacey and Melanie, sisters Gae and Colleen and her best friend The Taz with whom she spent the final years of her life volunteering at hospitals and nursing homes as a Therapy Dog Team with Intermountain Therapy animals (ITA) And made if only for a few moments sick and dying people forget about their troubles and smile. She was awarded the First Humanitarian award given by St. Marks Hospital.
Director of East Community School for over 20 years. Marilyn was granted the honor of state of Utah's Community Educator of the year in 1989. She was a great supporter of all activities at East and her greatest pleasure came from assisting at risk students to accomplish passing grades and achieve graduation. As a final gift to the rest of us she donated her body to The University of Utah School of Medicine for research into cures for Cancer and other ailments that may affect many of us in our lifetimes
As she has requested her remains will be cremated. There will be a celebration of her life at a date to be announced shortly in lieu of flowers she has asked that you donate to ITA or the Humane Society of Utah in her name and The Taz's.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019