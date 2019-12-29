|
Marilyn Peterson
1935 ~ 2019
Marilyn Elizabeth Perry Peterson, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family December 27, 2019 in West Valley City, Utah. She was born January 8, 1935 to Robert A. and Helen Adamson Perry in Nampa, Idaho. Marilyn married Presciliano Garcia 1954 and later they divorced in 1973. She then married Gifford Peterson in 1975 he later passed away 1996.
Marilyn's greatest joy was family gathers and grandchildren. She loved camping, fishing and playing Yahtzee with her friends. Marilyn shared a birthday with her great granddaughter, Angelina and Elvis Presley.
Marilyn was survived by her children; Lynn Garcia, Andrea (John) Martinez, Christine (Sandy) Garcia, 8 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren, stepchildren; Jeff, Cindy, Bonnie, Julie, 18 step-grandchildren
Preceded in death by husbands, parents, brother, Bobby, granddaughter, Trina, great grandchildren; Isabella, Brandon, Kiarra, Riley, Wayne, stepson, Gordan.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 am December 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2840 South 9000 West, Magna. There will be visitation 9-9:45 am prior to services. There will also be the Rosary Recited 6:30 pm Monday at the church and a viewing 5-6:30 pm prior to the Rosery.
Interment: Valley View Memorial Park. For more information go to www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019