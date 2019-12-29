Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
2840 South 9000 West
Magna, UT
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
2840 South 9000 West
Magna, UT
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
2840 South 9000 West
Magna, UT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
2840 South 9000 West
Magna, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Peterson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Peterson Obituary
Marilyn Peterson
1935 ~ 2019
Marilyn Elizabeth Perry Peterson, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family December 27, 2019 in West Valley City, Utah. She was born January 8, 1935 to Robert A. and Helen Adamson Perry in Nampa, Idaho. Marilyn married Presciliano Garcia 1954 and later they divorced in 1973. She then married Gifford Peterson in 1975 he later passed away 1996.
Marilyn's greatest joy was family gathers and grandchildren. She loved camping, fishing and playing Yahtzee with her friends. Marilyn shared a birthday with her great granddaughter, Angelina and Elvis Presley.
Marilyn was survived by her children; Lynn Garcia, Andrea (John) Martinez, Christine (Sandy) Garcia, 8 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren, stepchildren; Jeff, Cindy, Bonnie, Julie, 18 step-grandchildren
Preceded in death by husbands, parents, brother, Bobby, granddaughter, Trina, great grandchildren; Isabella, Brandon, Kiarra, Riley, Wayne, stepson, Gordan.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 am December 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2840 South 9000 West, Magna. There will be visitation 9-9:45 am prior to services. There will also be the Rosary Recited 6:30 pm Monday at the church and a viewing 5-6:30 pm prior to the Rosery.
Interment: Valley View Memorial Park. For more information go to www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -