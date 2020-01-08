Home

Rasmussen Mortuary
96 N 100 W
Mount Pleasant, UT 84647
(435) 462-2427
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ephraim 6th Ward Church
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Ephraim 6th Ward Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Ephraim 6th Ward Church
Marilyn Redmond Larsen


1939 - 2020
Marilyn Redmond Larsen Obituary
Marilyn Larsen
6/9/1939 ~ 1/3/2020
Ephraim, UT-Our dear mother, grandmother, and friend Marilyn Larsen is now dancing again with the love of her life. Marilyn has returned home to her Heavenly Father on January 3, 2020. She loved to cook, camp, and fish. She also loved sharing her memories and stories which were endless adventures. Marilyn loved each and everyone of her children and grandchildren even though distant, she remained full of love for each of them.
Marilyn along with her husband worked extremely hard at providing for their family and also a successful automotive business. JD Auto was her second home. Along side of Geno they managed and built a legacy. Marilyn was known for her sassyness in a very class way. She will forever be missed and laid to rest along with her life long husband. James Eugene Larsen, Sr. She is survived by Delbert (Mechelle) Larsen, Ephraim; Kevin (Sandra) Larsen, East Carbon; Barbara Larsen, Ferdona, AZ; Terrie Larsen, Midvale; Richard (Happie) Larsen, Salt Lake City; and, James (Cyndi) Larsen, Bluffdale, UT; 13 grandchildren, 16 adopted grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her son Edward Michael Larsen, son-in-law Randy Porter Reed, parents Lee Aiza & Nida Draper Redmond, and two brothers and three sisters. Funeral services will be held Friday January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Ephraim 6th Ward Church. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to services both at the church. Interment in the Ephraim Park Cemetery under the care of Rasmussen Mortuary. Online condolence at www.rasmussenmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020
