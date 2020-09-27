1/2
Mario Arthur Naujoks
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mario Arthur Naujoks
1954-2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Mario Arthur Naujoks was reunited with his parents on Sept. 11, 2020. He was born to Arthur and Traudy Naujoks on Sept. 14, 1954, in Salt Lake City, UT. Mario lived in Salt Lake City for most of his life, graduating from Skyline High School and attending the U of U. He worked as an accountant and tax consultant. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His parents' raised him with the love of the German culture. He enjoyed eating German food and attending Oktoberfest at Snowbird. He also enjoyed skiing. He is survived by his 3 children, Melissa, Lisa and Tony. He was preceded in death by his parents and half-sister, Sylvia. Graveside services will be held at the Salt Lake City Cemetery on September 30, 2020 at 11:30. Many thanks to the St Mary's Ward for arranging the services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Salt Lake City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved