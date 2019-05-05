Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
1090 S. State St.
Salt Lake City, UT
Mario Donald Thomas Obituary
M. Donald Thomas
April 21, 1926 ~ April 7, 2019
M. Donald Thomas, former Salt Lake City Schools Superintendent (1973~1984), was born in Bugnara, Italy on April 21, 1926. He died on April 7, 2019 in Salt Lake City.
Dr. Thomas is survived by his wife Janet, brothers Louis and Andrea, sons Marc and David, daughter in laws Judi Simon and Nancy Allf, granddaughters Annie Snider, Katie Husby, Elizabeth George, Virginia Hollmann, Elizabeth Walker and Kaitlyn Thomas, seven talented great-grandsons, and a special great-granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his parents, his former wives, Carol and Frances, and his beloved daughter Marcia.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Don's life on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Calvary Baptist Church,1090 S. State St., Salt Lake City. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 5, 2019
