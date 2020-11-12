Marion C. Blackett
1936 ~ 2020
Our beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, Marian Blackett, passed away peacefully at home, November 6, 2020. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, on May 7,1936, to Max and Lena Brewer Coates. Marian married William Blackett and was a stay at home mom to their four sons.
One of her favorite pastimes was meeting her friends for their Thursday morning Bonwood Bowling League. She loved playing Yahtzee with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, William, and children Barry (Denny), Bryan, and Bill (Jennifer), sister, Maxine Hill, and brothers Jay (Donna) Coates and LaVar Coates, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister (Lucille), brother( Wayne) and son (Brad).
The family wishes to thank Laura for her care and compassion.
A graveside service for Marion will be on Saturday, November 14, 10:00 am at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South, Salt Lake City. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with her family at www.starksfuneral.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or a charity of your choice
.