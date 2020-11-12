1/1
Marion C. Blackett
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion C. Blackett
1936 ~ 2020
Our beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, Marian Blackett, passed away peacefully at home, November 6, 2020. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, on May 7,1936, to Max and Lena Brewer Coates. Marian married William Blackett and was a stay at home mom to their four sons.
One of her favorite pastimes was meeting her friends for their Thursday morning Bonwood Bowling League. She loved playing Yahtzee with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, William, and children Barry (Denny), Bryan, and Bill (Jennifer), sister, Maxine Hill, and brothers Jay (Donna) Coates and LaVar Coates, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister (Lucille), brother( Wayne) and son (Brad).
The family wishes to thank Laura for her care and compassion.
A graveside service for Marion will be on Saturday, November 14, 10:00 am at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South, Salt Lake City. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with her family at www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Starks Funeral Parlor

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 11, 2020
So sorry to hear about Aunt Marions passing. May she RIParadise.
Love Roger & Lisa & family.
Lisa Westover
Family
November 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. I have so many memories with Marian. Earliest when I was in 1st grade and you was a senior in high school. I was able to go to school with you in yourhome econonics class. You was making a dress for me and I was able to wear it in the school fashion show. Later coming to Salt Lake to stay a week. Then later many years bowling on a team with you. Love you so much and also you uncle Bill. What an amazing family.
Connie Nance
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved