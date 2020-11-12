In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. I have so many memories with Marian. Earliest when I was in 1st grade and you was a senior in high school. I was able to go to school with you in yourhome econonics class. You was making a dress for me and I was able to wear it in the school fashion show. Later coming to Salt Lake to stay a week. Then later many years bowling on a team with you. Love you so much and also you uncle Bill. What an amazing family.

Connie Nance

