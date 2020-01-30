|
Marion Elaine Shaw Lothrop
Oct 5, 1933 ~ Jan 25, 2020
Marion Elaine Shaw Lothrop passed away at home on January 25, 2020.
She was born October 5, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Roy & Margaret Shaw, Sister to Mildred Partridge (deceased) and Roy (Dianne) Shaw.
She worked for Skaggs Stores in their corporate offices. When she retired, she worked for many years as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at the Humanitarian Center.
She is survived by her 5 children: Donna (Mike) Vandersteen, John (Kathy) Lothrop, Joan Lothrop, Jim (Sallie Aragon) Lothrop, Karen Parker, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation at 10:00AM, Funeral at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Rose Park Stake Center, 760 N. 1200 W. Internment at Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 30, 2020