Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salt Lake Rose Park Stake Center
760 North 1200 West
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Rose Park Stake Center
760 N. 1200 W
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Rose Park Stake Center
760 N. 1200 W
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Lothrup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Elaine Shaw Lothrup


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Elaine Shaw Lothrup Obituary
Marion Elaine Shaw Lothrop
Oct 5, 1933 ~ Jan 25, 2020
Marion Elaine Shaw Lothrop passed away at home on January 25, 2020.
She was born October 5, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Roy & Margaret Shaw, Sister to Mildred Partridge (deceased) and Roy (Dianne) Shaw.
She worked for Skaggs Stores in their corporate offices. When she retired, she worked for many years as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at the Humanitarian Center.
She is survived by her 5 children: Donna (Mike) Vandersteen, John (Kathy) Lothrop, Joan Lothrop, Jim (Sallie Aragon) Lothrop, Karen Parker, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation at 10:00AM, Funeral at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Rose Park Stake Center, 760 N. 1200 W. Internment at Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -