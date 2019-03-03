|
|
1934 ~ 2019
Murray, UT-Marion Joy Beckstead passed away surrounded by her family on March 1, 2019. She was born to Earl and Pearl Beckstead on June 1, 1934. She is survived by her children: Lynn (Karen) Beckstead, Debbie (Brent) Hatch, Brenda (Ron) Spears, Rodney (Cathy) Beckstead, Vicki Bennett, and Sheri (Craig) Wright. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Murray 29th Ward 6300 South 700 West, Murray, Utah 84107, with a viewing one hour prior. A viewing will also be held Monday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the same location.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019