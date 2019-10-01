Home

Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saratoga Springs 3rd Ward Chapel
49 East Centennial Boulevard
Saratoga Springs, UT
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Saratoga Springs 3rd Ward Chapel
49 East Centennial Boulevard
Saratoga Springs, UT
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Saratoga Springs 3rd Ward Chapel
49 East Centennial Boulevard
Saratoga Springs, UT
Marion Ross Conner Obituary
In Loving Memory
Marion Ross Conner, 71, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, in Orem, Utah. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd at 11:00 am at the Saratoga Springs 3rd Ward Chapel, 49 East Centennial Boulevard, Saratoga Springs, Utah, where Viewings will be held on Tuesday, October 1st from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and prior to the service on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment with Military Honors in Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019
