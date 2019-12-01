|
|
Marjean Preece Pincock Taylor
1929 ~ 2019
Marjean Preece Pincock Taylor passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 in West Jordan, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6-8 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary, 10055 South State Street, Sandy, Utah, as well as from 10 - 10:45 am prior to the services. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday December 6, 2019 at the Sycamore Stake Center, 7580 West 7980 South, West Jordan, Utah. Please visit www.memorialutah.com for the full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019