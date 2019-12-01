Home

Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
(801) 566-1249
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Sycamore Stake Center
7580 West 7980 South
West Jordan, UT
Marjean Preece Pincock Taylor


1929 - 2019
Marjean Preece Pincock Taylor Obituary
Marjean Preece Pincock Taylor
1929 ~ 2019
Marjean Preece Pincock Taylor passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 in West Jordan, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6-8 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary, 10055 South State Street, Sandy, Utah, as well as from 10 - 10:45 am prior to the services. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday December 6, 2019 at the Sycamore Stake Center, 7580 West 7980 South, West Jordan, Utah. Please visit www.memorialutah.com for the full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
