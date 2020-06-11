Marjorie Atkinson Mason
1933 - 2020
Marjorie Atkinson
Mason
1933 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2020. Marge was born Nov. 11, 1933 in Woods Cross, Utah, to Lawrence Guy Atkinson and Elsie Naomi Everett. She married her husband of 63 years, Calvin A. Mason, on April 28, 1951. Later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple on March 31, 1954. Marge was an avid bowler most of her life and a camper who took great pride in camping with family and friends at Fish Lake almost every summer. Marge loved to travel across the country in their 5th wheel with family and friends, traveling from Utah to Alaska. She enjoyed multiple warm sunny cruises. She is survived by three children: Carla Foster, Randy Mason (Debbie), and Debbie Roghaar (Patrick Simpson); sisters: Ruby Pratt (Mel) and Mary Atkinson Powell; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Proceded in death by parents; Calvin A. Mason; 8 brothers; 6 sisters; son-in law; Curtis Roghaar and Lynn H. Foster; grandchildren: Thomas H Foster and Tracy Lynn Foster Ramos. Viewing will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10:30 -11:30 am. Graveside services will start at 11:30 am. Viewing and a burial will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy, Utah. Please visit Larkin Mortuary website to offer condolences.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Viewing
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
