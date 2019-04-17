|
Marjorie Claire
Nelson Hooker
Dec. 20, 1926 ~ April 9 2019
Our wonderful and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother "Nanny" and Great Grandmother "GG" passed away on April 9, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born on Dec. 20, 1926 to John M. Nelson and Evelyn McAlpine. Marjorie was the director of Sunday school, a Sunday school teacher, Deacon and Secretary at the Wasatch Presbyterian Church. She was a founding member of the Holladay Community Church, a member of the Eastern Star, Ladies of the Oriental Shrine (High Priestess in 1973), a den mother in Cub Scouts and a receiver of the prestigious Silver Beaver award.
Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Kuhn (Robert), sons, John Martin (Cindy), Steven (Lois), and David (Debbi) with 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband John E. Hooker, parents John and Evelyn Nelson, brothers Warren and John Nelson.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Friday, April 19 at 11 AM at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E. 1300 S., with a gathering one hour prior.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019