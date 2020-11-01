1/1
Marjorie Cole
Marjorie Cole
1923 - 2020
Sandy, UT-Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away on October 28, 2020 at AltaView hospital in Sandy, Utah following complications from a broken hip surgery. She was born on May 8, 1923 in Levan, Utah to Olga and Erastus Petersen. She married William Kenneth Cole, January 8, 1945.
Marge is survived by her son William Kenneth Jr. (Linda) Cole, her daughter Christine (Randy) Richins, 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and her 104 year old brother Lemonte Petersen. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Kenneth, son Doug, her parents Olga and Erastus, sisters Pat Wyatt, Lillian Mortensen, and her granddaughter Charese Richins Foster.
A longer obituary is available online at www.russonmortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
