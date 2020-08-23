Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory

Marjorie Faye (Gilbert) Allison, Santa Clara, UT, peaceably passed from brain cancer on 11 August 2020 surrounded by friends and family. She is survived by husband Todd Allison, sisters Sharon Manfre, Kathy Stanley, daughters Sue Migliore, Robin Johnson, Traci Gilbert, sons Don Gilbert, Bert Gilbert, brother Mike McCollin and grandson Corbin Gilbert. Marge was a loving passionate woman who cherished friendships with as much love and affection.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store