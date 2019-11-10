Home

Marjorie Hardy Welker


1922 - 2019
Marjorie Hardy Welker Obituary
Marjorie Hardy Welker
1922-2019
Marjorie passed away peacefully October 31, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Marjorie "Mitchie" Mitchell Hardy Welker was born December 13, 1922 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Corabel Player and Willard Mitchell. She married Lynn William Hardy, October 9, 1944. Dr. Hardy died April 13, 1963. She later married David G. Welker on November 17, 1989. David died December 12, 2011.
Marjorie graduated from West high School and worked as a secretary for the Salt Lake City Board of Education, Superintendent's Office. Then, she worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation for five years in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Following the death of Dr. Hardy, she worked as a secretary and administrative assistant to the Vice President for Research at the University of Utah. She completed 28 years there before retiring.
Her biggest joy came from watching her three sons grow up sharing their father's great thirst for education. The three Hardy sons all attained their doctorate degrees in their respective fields.
She is survived by her sons, Dr. Byron Lynn Hardy (Judy), Dr. David Bradley Hardy (Rosemary) and Dr. John Droubay Hardy (Karla), and four successful grandchildren, Rachael Lee Hardy Prenkert (Nathan), Julia Anne Hardy, Claire Emily Hardy and Sean Alexander Hardy. She enjoyed her many nieces, nephews and special friends and could be heard asking her life's mantra, "What can I do for you, honey?" She thanked God for the blessings of her two terrific husbands and her precious sons and grandchildren.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husbands, Lynn Hardy and David Welker, her father, mother, three sisters and five brothers.
The family wishes to thank The Wentworth at Willow Creek and Inspiration Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful care, daily love and devotion to Marjorie. If you so wish, you may donate a gift to in Marjorie's name.
A private family service honored Marjorie's life.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
