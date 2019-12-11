|
Marjorie Reimann Dent
1927 ~ 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Marjorie Helen Reimann Dent, passed away at home on December 5, 2019 at the age of 92. Born March 9, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Carl Otto and Emma Marie Goebel Reimann. Graduated from South High School. Married Marion Mitchell Dent on June 24, 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple; they were the parents of four daughters: Diane Bunker (Gaylen), Millcreek, UT, Claudia Dixon (Mark), Mesa, AZ, Julie (deceased), and JoAnn Larsen, Riverton, UT. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband Mitchell Dent; parents; daughter Julie; and one grandson, Luke Dixon.
Marjorie dedicated her life to raising her three daughters and family was her greatest joy. She loved people and enjoyed learning about them. Her gardens were legendary, and she loved working outside. She was an expert seamstress, knitter and musician, a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and a beloved teacher.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Cannon 3rd Ward, 1301 South 1200 West. Friends and family may visit Friday, December 13th, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road and Saturday at the church, 10:00-10:45 a.m., prior to services. Interment, Elysian Burial Gardens.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019