Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Marjorie Hunt


1933 - 2019
Marjorie Hunt Obituary
Marjorie Erickson Hunt
"Everybody's Mother"
West Valley City, UT-Marjorie Erickson Hunt, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and best friend passed away on July 30, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was born on May 20, 1933 to Herbert and Dewetta Slater Erickson. She married the love of her life Calvin Hunt on June 4, 1954. Together they raised their five children. She led a fun filled, busy life, supporting her children and grandchildren in all they did. Margie was bigger than life, having a love for all sports, especially when it came to the Utes. Margie is survived by her five children, Martha Hunt, Calvin (Jessica) Hunt, Connie Hunt, Cheryl (Glen) Driffill, Steve (Natalie) Hunt, grandchildren; Cali, Cory, McKenna, Lindsy, Jason, Beaude, Heather, Devin, Hagen, Chase, Chad, and Ashley, 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Cal, her parents, sisters Tillie, Myra, Doris, Joy, Kate and Hazel, her brothers Herbert, Roy, Richard, Willard, Eugene and Daniel.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 6 to 8 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 2:30 PM with a viewing one hour prior to the service at Memorial Redwood Mortuary. Please visit www.memorialutah.com to read her obituary in full.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019
