1929 ~ 2019
Margie left this earth at home surrounded by family on Monday, November 11th.
Margie was born the only child of Orange Otto Smith and Leotia Martha Margaret Smith (Collins) on February 5, 1929 in Los Angles, CA.
Margie married Robert (Bob) Fletcher February 7, 1946 in Los Angeles, CA. This past February marked their seventy-third wedding anniversary. Together they had three wonderful children, Ken (Patty), Rick (Ginger) and Trisha (Dennis).
Not long after Trisha was born the family moved away from the hustle and bustle of LA to the mountain solitude of Springfield, Oregon. There they raised their children, built two homes themselves and made countless memories.
Margie was an accomplished painter, photographer, and pianist. She perfected every task she set out to do. Genealogy was one of her favorite past times. Margie diligently worked to document and publish her family's history dating back to the 1700s. Margie maintained a website and self-published several volumes of her family history.
Most of all Margie loved spending time with her loving husband, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Margie is a shining example of love, strength, courage, compassion, and generosity. She was known for her clever sense of humor and quick-wittedness. She was the epitome of elegance and grace.
A private family memorial will be held at Camp Williams VA Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019