Lindquist Mortuaries / Cemeteries - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park
4500 Washington Blvd.
Marjorie Jost "Sandy" Coroles


1927 - 2019
Marjorie "Sandy" Jost Coroles
July 9, 1927 ~ October 7, 2019
Marjorie Coroles, 92, was born in Ogden, Utah to Alfred "Lee" and Beatrice Tillotson Jost. She was raised in a log cabin where her father farmed cherries, built the Rock Loft, and named the town, Fruit Heights, Utah.
On June 28, 1946, Marjorie married her sweetheart of 73 years, James "Jim" Coroles. They settled in Ogden to raise their three children, Sandra Korolis, J Kurt (Shelley) Coroles, and the late Julie (Doug) Baker. The marriage was later solemnized at the Ogden LDS Temple.
Holding hands with her sweetheart, Marjorie passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Marjorie is survived by her husband, two children, a daughter-in-law and son-in-law, 14 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Eleanor Isakson and Cherrie Gregerson-Feldhaus. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie; sister, Lavon Barclay; and brother, Dale Jost.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park., 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Special thanks to Christina, of Comfort Worx Hospice for her loving, special care.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019
