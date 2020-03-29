|
1927 ~ 2020
On the beautiful Spring morning of Sunday, March 22, 2020, our dear mother, Marjorie LaFawn Smith Haymond, passed away peacefully at the age of 92. She was born on December 27, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah to George Leroy Smith and Emma LaFawn Bailey Smith. She was a beloved wife and mother whose rich and extraordinary life was always centered on her family, and who will be greatly missed.
Margee graduated from South High School in 1945, and continued her education at the University of Utah where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1949. She went on to receive a certificate in social work from the University of Utah Graduate School of Social Work in June of 1951. On December 20th,1951 she was married and sealed to Walter Creed Haymond Jr. in the Salt Lake City temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and together they had seven children. Margee dedicated her life to raising her children and creating a home for them that was filled with love, beauty, adventure, laughter, and the gospel of Jesus Christ.
She had many artistic hobbies that she developed as talents, in which she found great pleasure. She had a passion for reading and was a life-long member of multiple book and literary groups. She enjoyed traveling, visiting 37 countries over the years with Creed. She loved collecting many beautiful things from around the world and was a devoted patron of the arts. She was a kind and caring person who loved people, and she had many life-long friends to whom she was dearly devoted. They enriched her life with their many adventures together. In addition to her dedication to her family and friends, she was also actively involved in service in her church in many different capacities throughout her life. She and Creed served together for three years as part-time missionaries in the Salt Lake Inner City Mission, and after Creed retired, they served a full-time, eighteen-month mission in the South Africa, Johannesburg Mission.
Creed preceded her in death in 2018 after sixty-seven years together. She is survived by her children, Robyn (David) Brower, Creed (Shelene) Haymond, Kristine Tolman, Michelle (Scott) Hildebrandt, Wendy (Ari) Brandley, Angela (Chad) Menlove, twenty-seven grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Diana LaFawn, her parents, her brothers, Blaine and Ron, and her son-in-law Ted Tolman.
No funeral services will be held due to current regulations. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park in Salt Lake City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020