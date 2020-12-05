Marjorie Mark Barber
1927 ~ 2020
Sandy, UT - Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Marjorie Mark Barber passed away on November 29th surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Murray, Utah on October 20, 1927 to Julia Perella and Felix Mark. The last remaining of eight siblings, she grew up on farms in Murray and West Valley City. She attended schools in Murray and graduated from Granite High School. She married William Barber on September 11, 1948 at St. Vincent's Catholic Church. They were married for 72 years. She worked for the Salt Lake Police Dept., the Crane Company and retired in 1986 from Valley Bank & Trust as a VP in the Marketing Department. She and Dad enjoyed bowling for several years and gained many friends along the way. Later in life, she enjoyed camping with family and friends, going to Lake Havasu in the winters, and going on cruises. She loved buying Christmas gifts for the grandchildren. Sometimes it was hard to see the Christmas tree for the gifts. Survived by her husband William, sons Dennis (Wendy) and Gerald (Nancy), 4 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Marie, Olivia, Anne and Dorothy; brothers: Mike, Albert and Joe.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the loving care provided by the staff at Sunrise of Sandy and Solstice Hospice Care.
There will be a graveside service for family on Monday, December 7th at 1:00 pm at Murray City Cemetery, 5600 S. Vine St. where social distancing and masks are requested. The service will be live streamed at www.jenkins-soffe.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Utah Food Bank.