|
|
1930 ~ 2019
Marjorie Ruth Saunders (nee Nordholm) was born on January 9, 1930 in Red Wing, Minnesota. She attended Carlton College for two years, before transferring to Iowa State Teachers College, where she graduated with a degree in primary/elementary education.
She met her husband Barry in Denver, and they married on June 21, 1960. Their several months long honeymoon in Europe was the first of many overseas adventures together. In March 1961, they had a daughter Kristin, and later that year they moved to Brigham City, UT where their daughter Jennifer was born in 1963. In 1965 they moved to Salt Lake City, where they lived until 2018. Marge taught at Libbie Edward Elementary School for 23 years before retiring in 1991. She was an active member first of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and later, Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church.
Mom lived a long, full life. She had a smile for everyone. Along with dad, she opened her heart and home to so many people, whether it be for the evening, for a holiday, or for a longer visit. She loved her teaching career and touched many lives through it. Her church communities were sources of faith and many strong and lasting friendships. She fed her love of travel in many ways, from weekend camping trips to car trips across the country to international adventures.
Mom was very blessed, as was everyone who knew her. She was acutely aware of how fortunate she was, and believed strongly that she had a responsibility to help others. She was an active volunteer at her church, Family Promise, Crossroads Urban Center, and the Museum of Natural History, where she was a docent for many years. She worked hard to instill this sense of gratitude and social responsibility in her children and grandchildren. We will be forever grateful for her example.
Mom died on November 19th in Sparks, Nevada, where she and dad have lived since December, 2018. Her last days were spent surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Richard Nordholm. She was loved and will be greatly missed by her husband Barry, her daughters Kristin Curtis (Jeff) and Jennifer Gerlach (Jon), and grandchildren Emily and Julia Curtis and Noah and Caroline Gerlach, as well as a large and loving extended family.
A memorial service will be held at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, in Salt Lake City, in the spring. If you would like to be notified when details are set, please email Jennifer at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Family Promise Salt Lake or Lutheran World Relief.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, 2020