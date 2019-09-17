|
Marjorie Ruth Tomsic
1926-2019
Marjorie Ruth Tomsic was born on April 24, 1926 in Helper, Utah and passed peacefully on September 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Marjorie is remembered as a fearless trailblazer, a fierce leader, and a compassionate mother who always put her children first. In 1944, despite her father's objection, she attended college, received her degree and continued on to become a teacher, a business owner, a leader in politics, and a president of Utah State Ladies of Elks. She received honors from the Catholic Church and survived five rambunctious, strong-willed children.
Marjorie is the ultimate role model. She always spoke her mind, stood up for what she believed in, and never backed down from the best interests of her family and community. She was ever-present, making each person feel important and heard. She had an infectious smile and laugh, keen sense of humor, rooted herself in faith and discipline, was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, and was heavily engaged in politics. She loved the Christmas season and spending time with her family. Marjorie is known for her spunky demeanor, love of coffee, her potty mouth, and the ability to make everyone feel at home.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Tomsic. She is survived by her brothers Donald Mangum and Monty Mangum; her sisters Mami Noyes and Carol Norton; her children Vicki Morrison (Terry), Peggy Tomsic (Lucinda Bateman), Susan Samples (Kevin), Edward Tomsic, Steven Tomsic (Kim); her grandchildren Jeni Lydon, Aspen Nolan, Josh Samples, Collin Samples, Noelle Tomsic, Cayman Tomsic and Marcelino Tomsic-Bateman; her great grandchildren Taylor Smelser, Carson Lydon, Barett Nolan, Beckham Nolan and Brenner Nolan; and her great-great grandchildren Mason and Bellamy.
Her Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 17th at 10 a.m. at the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Moab, Utah. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019