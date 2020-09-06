1/2
Marjorie Tripp
Marjorie D. Tripp
01/04/1935 - 08/31/2020
Marjorie "Marge" returned to the loving arms of her husband, Robert "Bob", and her Heavenly Father. Much like her life, she passed after a day spent working and laughing with family. Born in Provo, Utah to William Bryden Dumas and Auleen Paxman, she graduated from Murray High School in 1953. She was a dedicated homemaker and an avid horse woman. She was the drill mistress for the Silver Spurs Riding Club for over 30 years. She, along with her daughter and granddaughter, raised some of the top Australian Shepherd dogs in the world. Marge is survived by her children, Cherrie (R. Clay Cannon, DVM), Michael (Vickie) Tripp, 5 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held graveside at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South). A viewing will be held, Tuesday from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and Wednesday from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at the same location. Flowers may be delivered to this location and please bring a chair to the funeral. (Please wear a mask)

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
SEP
9
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
SEP
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
