Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holladay 1st ward house
2065 East 4675 South
Holladay, UT
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Holladay 1st ward house
2065 East 4675 South
Holladay, UT
Mark Adrien Elton


1960 - 2019
Mark Adrien Elton Obituary
Born to Dan and Carole Elton on October 24, 1960 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Died June 28, 2019 in Saratoga Springs, UT.
Mark graduated from Olympus High School in 1979.
Mark served a 2 year LDS mission in the Netherlands, Amsterdam mission.
Survived by his wife Michelle Morby Elton, children Jerret and his wife Elizabeth, Spencer and his wife Stephanie, Casey and his wife Viry, Taylor, and Parker, grandchildren Oliver, Eloise, Gwendoline Jane, Theodore, and Olivia, Father Dan Elton and sisters Ilene Stone, LeAnn Zetting, and Holly Pincock.
Preceded in death by his son Lindsey Elton, mother Carole Drage Elton, brother Stan Elton, and sister Cheri Roxburg.
Viewing on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Holbrook Mortuary 3251 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84109 from 6:00-8:00 pm, with funeral services on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Holladay 1st ward house 2065 East 4675 South, Holladay, UT 84117 starting at 11:00 am with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 am prior to the service. Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family and full obituary available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 30, 2019
