Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Sugarhouse Park at Sego Lily Pavilion
Mark Allen Howick


1957 - 2019
Mark Allen Howick
3\14\1957- 9\6\2019
Our Father, son, brother, uncle passed away with a long battle from pancreatic cancer. He fought the fight with his shield up high and never gave up. He will be missed by many and never forgotten. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, camping, fishing, hunting, photography and his bicycle. He had a passion for music and playing the guitar.
He loved to sit in the sun and ponder on his many thoughts, he was an extraordinary man so much love for his music that was always playing in the background.
Forever in our hearts and never forgotten.
Celebration of life will be held on 9\29\2019 at Sugarhouse Park at Sego Lily Pavilion.
Starting at 3:30 p.m to 8:00 p.m.
" The way that you wonder is the way that you choose"
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.