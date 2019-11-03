|
|
August 1, 1967 ~ Oct 24, 2019
Mark Dillon Hill, 52, died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was born August 1, 1967 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Catherine V. Hill and Robert D. Hill (deceased 5-12-2005). He received his BS from Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 30, 1998. After graduating he pursued a career in financial services that led him to New Hampshire and Phoenix, AZ. Mark enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Los Angeles Rams play. Mark was an avid Golfer and enjoyed gardening in his yard.
Mark is survived by his mother Catherine V. Hill and his 4 siblings, Bridget Julian, Cynthia Alder, Shannon Eckert(Michael) and Robert Hill (LuAnn) and many nieces and nephews.
Mark was very close to his family and he will be greatly missed by all of them.
A celebration of Marks life is scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The Gathering Place located in Gardner Village on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Address 1100 West 7800 South West Jordan, Ut 84088. Casual dress.
In lieu of flowers Mark's family would appreciate a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of America. www.bgca.org
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019