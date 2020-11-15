1/2
Mark Doyle Goddard
Mark Doyle Goddard
1964 - 2020
Mark Doyle Goddard, a successful businessman whose first priority was his family, passed on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, of complications from cancer. The 56-year-old was surrounded by those who loved him.
Mark was born June 9, 1964, the son of Gloria Leone Goddard and George "Paul" Goddard. He married Camille Cook in 1987 and although they later divorced, they had three wonderful sons, Stephen, Andrew, and Matthew. Mark later married the love of his life, Orawan "Secret" Ritmahun on January 5, 2010. She was always by his side and treated each of Mark's sons as her own. Secret took great care of Mark throughout his life and during his illness.
Mark graduated from Judge Memorial High School and attended the University of Utah. He and his long-time friend, David Simpson, founded Delivery Solutions of America (DSA), growing the Utah-based company to one of the most successful logistics, delivery, and transportation companies across the United States, with 40 current locations. He always had great appreciation for employees and customers with whom he worked.
Mark loved his family, his extended family, and a wide circle of friends with whom he celebrated every day and always had an "open door" policy at his home. Mark, Secret, and their boys were very active and engaged in all kinds of outdoor and sporting activities, including shooting, boating, snowmobiling, skiing, RVing, and traveling the world. Mark loved cars, was an avid audiophile, and was constantly listening to all kinds of music. Mark was known for his culinary skills, one of his favorite pastimes. With his Italian descent, he focused on Italian and Mediterranean dishes, but once he met Secret, they expanded their repertoire together to include cuisines from all around the world. Unfortunately, he only shared his secret recipes with Secret.
Mark and Secret looked forward to retiring and moving to their ranch in Montana and traveling the world with their family. Mark always looked out for those that were less fortunate or who needed help, donating his time and resources to assist in away way he could.
Mark was independent, generous, caring, and a gentleman in the truest sense. Mark was often quoted as saying "a man has got to have a code: always do the right thing," which he strived to live by and impress upon his family. Mark loved John Wayne, and one of his quotes embodies Mark's life and his fight against his illness: "Courage is being scared to death . . . and saddling up anyway." - John Wayne. Mark will be forever missed.
Mark is survived by his wife, Secret; sons, Andrew and Matthew; brother Tony Perri (Glade); and sisters Jonnee Frederick (Dennis) and Raefel Halling. He is also survived by multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria, his father, Paul, and his son, Stephen.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1375 East Spring Lane (5000 South). A vigil service will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Neil O'Donnell Funeral Home, 372 East 100 South, where friends may call from 6:00 -7:00 p.m. Committal, Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street.
All are invited to attend the above events, but the family asks that everyone comply with social distancing requirements. A celebration of life will be held at a later time to be announced.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
NOV
19
Vigil
07:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 14, 2020
Mark was so loved by our family and will be very missed. We have been friends for nearly 30 years and had many memorable dinners, trips and fun times together. Our condolences to Orawan, Andrew and Matthew and all his family who I am sure are hurting. Be strong and always remember his smile he brought into a room. Rest In Peace our friend.
Tony and Kitty Klekas
Friend
November 13, 2020
Mark will be missed; memories of times spent together will live on.
Terry and Toni Cook
Family
