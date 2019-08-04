|
Mark E. Smith
1963 - 2019
On July 30, 2019, I lost my love, Mark (Marko) Edwin Smith, he passed at our home at the age of 55, after fighting cancer "his way."
Mark graduated from Cottonwood High, where he played defensive end and fell in love with not only football but the Miami Dolphins. Mark was a true believer in walking in the front door of church and walking right out the back. Mark believed that you couldn't get any closer to God than by being in nature; at the lake, fishing, watching the sun come up over the mountains, drinking coffee, and watching his jake-lure hit the water.
Mark's love for plants came from working in his family's nursery which in turn grew for his love of creating countless landscape designs in the Salt Lake Valley. His greatest accomplishment was our own yard where we created our private sanctuary together, where he enjoyed sipping whiskey, smoking his pipe and listening to the waterfall.
After managing many local nurseries and landscape installation, Mark's greatest passion and biggest accomplishment was being the longest running Sexton for the biggest municipal city cemetery west of the Mississippi. With his love and knowledge of the cemetery history, he co-authored the book: Images of America: Salt Lake City Cemetery. Together with his extraordinary cemetery work-family, Mark brought the cemetery to new heights of unprecedented maintenance and beauty for the present and his vision for the future.
Wife Julie Fratto-Smith and Puppy-Girl Gracie. Mark was born to Albert and Norine Smith. His siblings are Mike (Melinda), Machele (Doug), Maggie (DeLynn) and "Brother" Lee (Patti), preceded in death by Callie, Papa Jim and sister Myrine.
Our nieces and nephews, were all extremely important to him, as if they are our own: Amanda (Cirbie), Amy (Zaque), Aubrey (Ben), Ben, Christopher (Dayana), Christina, Dylan (Heather), Ericka, Jeff (Sara), Jessica (Devin), Julia (Michael), Rebecca, Sarah (Devin), Stephanie, Tim, and Zach (Brit).
When Marko and I met 25 years ago our worlds went from gray to vibrant color. Laughing, loving, dancing in the kitchen, being silly and making each other smile and planting a garden of life, making memories with family and friends. Life was an adventure and we had many!
Mark was a man of integrity, honest and true to his word, he worked hard, and loved everyone for who they were. Our home was a judgement free home, where all were welcome. Mark stuck to his principles and yet was greatly compassionate. Mark always put others first, constantly offering help and truly appreciated everyone. It was a fun time to have a discussion of religion or politics. With his wonderful smile he made people laugh, always had a good time, was quick witted and enjoyed "poking the bear".
Mark created many friendships at Huntsman BMT Unit. We want to thank all the infusion nurses and doctors for taking good care of him and treating us like family.
Babe, I will miss your warm voice, your strong hands, your loving hugs and your soft warm lips. My big strong man. You will forever have my heart.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 6th, at Le Jardin, 1910 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, UT 84092 from 7 - 9 PM. Dress attire causal, Dolphins preferred. Go Phins! Condolences at www.LarkinCares.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation: https://themmrf.org/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019