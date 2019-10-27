|
Mark H. Corbit
1922 ~ 2019
Mark H. Corbit born on June 27, 1922 to Nellie Jean Hatch and Mark Hagin Corbit. He passed away at his home in Sandy, Utah on October 25, 2019 at the age of 97. During WWII he served in the United States Army Air Corp as a navigator on the B-17. Last year, he enjoyed the opportunity to participate in the Honor Flight with his grandson, Mark Van Blankenstein, to Washington D.C. to see the WWII Memorial. After his military service, Mark joined the Salt Lake Fire Department and upon retirement he enjoyed years of boating, waterskiing, golf, square dancing, travel and coffee at the mall with many school friends. Mark was the proud father of Marci (Bob) Stokke, Randi Evans and Robyn Kamnikar and with his marriage to Yvonne, the proud step father to Crystal (Corey) Nebeker, Walter (Brenda) Cook and Joseph (Elise) Cook. He enjoyed his 13 grandchildren and 11 + great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Clint Crosby and nieces and nephews. Mark was a member of The Point Christian Church after baptism in the River Jordan in the Holy Land and was presently attending the Midvalley Bible Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Evelyn and brother, Chad. Mark was very grateful for the aid of his wife and Encompass Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah. A viewing will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Interment, Mtn. View Memorial. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019