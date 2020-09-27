Mark passed away peacefully Sept 24, 2020, in the loving arms of his sweetheart Barbara and his sweet dog Sophie curled up next to him.
Mark was born April 1, 1939, to Albert Jim and Esther Burningham in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the youngest of 4 children. His class of 1957, was the first graduating class of Bountiful High. Mark served the citizens of Bountiful as a volunteer Fireman and a member of the Jeep Posse.
Mark loved sports. He played football as a Bountiful Brave, he was a Packers fan, and a faithful UTAH MAN, GO UTES! He was a Jazz fan through all the years. He was an excellent golfer with a low handicap. He enjoyed bowling leagues and also shooting trap as a "A" shooter for his team. He has many trophies for all of his efforts. The best trophy was won when he found his perfect match, his favorite teammate, and the love of his life, his sweet Barbara.
Mark married Barbara Parkinson February 6, 1976. They have shared 44 wonderful years together. Mark was a great dad to his daughter Holly Anne and Barbara was a busy mom to her girls, Donna Marie and Jennie Lyn. Together, those 3 young girls always knew Mark and Barbara were meant to be a team, always supporting each of them. Shortly after they were married Mark brought home a 1954 Ford pickup. Mark carefully restored "Big Red" to its original glory.
Mark enjoyed his work as a professional salesman with Bountiful Motors for more than 25 years. He received many awards and accolades for his service. He loved having the best kept yard on the street. Mark was kind to anyone he met. He was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Mark is survived by his wife, Barbara; Daughter, Holly Anne Burningham; Step Daughters, Donna McCormick, Jennie Robinson (James); Sister-in-law, Myrna (Lowell Burningham); 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and his faithful rescue dog, Sophie.
Mark was preceded in death by his Parents, Sister Audrey Nelson, Brothers Ronald and Lowell.
The family extends their deepest gratitude for the services offered to them from Summit Home Health and Hospice, especially his nurse Brittney, and his aide Giancarlo, who always gave the upmost professional and compassionate care. Mark and Barbara have also been cared for by Troy and Tammy Tonnensen, any time, day or night. To these and many other neighbors, our family is so very thankful for your service.
Services include a visitation Monday, September 28, 2020 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main St. Bountiful, UT. Graveside services to follow at Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
.
Please come to celebrate Mark's life, while observing COVID 19 guidelines.