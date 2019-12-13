|
Mark Kartchner Carroll
1922 - 2019
A joyous celebration took place in the heavens on the return of our dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, mentor and friend on December 5, 2019 at the righteous age of 97. He was prepared and ready for his next adventure when age and a stroke ultimately caused his passing.
A celebration of Mark's life and legacy will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at the LDS church located at 9737 Chesterfield Drive, Cedar Hills, Utah. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 10:00-11:45 a.m. prior the life celebration. Interment, Alpine City Cemetery, 400 Grove Drive, Alpine, Utah.
For the full obituary of Mark's life and to share condolences please go to www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019