Mark Kim Robertson
1946 ~ 2019
Mark Kim Robertson, 73, our adventurous and loving father and friend to many Delta colleagues, died Saturday Dec. 8th from heart complications. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary at 4760 State Street, Murray, Utah, from 6:00-8:00 pm on Sunday, December 15th. His ashes will then be laid to rest at Elysian Burial Gardens in a private family gathering on Monday, December 16th at 1:00 pm. Full obituary at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
