Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Russon Mortuary
295 N Main
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Bountiful City Cemetery
Mark Lawrence "Larry" Christensen


1951 - 2019
Mark Lawrence "Larry" Christensen Obituary
Mark Lawrence "Larry" Christensen
1951 ~ 2019
Mark Lawrence "Larry" Christensen was born on April 1, 1951 in Bountiful, Utah to Lawrence "Dude" and Betty Christensen. He spent much of his life roaming the hills and enjoying all that the outdoors had to offer. He was an avid fly fisherman and outdoorsman. He was an artist, a collector, a musician, a lover of animals and of all things in nature and family. He met and married the love of his life in Bountiful and settled down to raise his family and enjoy all of the simple pleasures life had to offer.
He was preceded in death by his lovely mother Betty and his brother Skip. He is survived by his father Lawrence "Dude", his siblings Denny (Vickie) Larsen, Roger (Karen) Christensen, Jill (Chuck) Sperry, many nieces and nephews, as well as the love of his life Barbara, his incredible sons Joshua (Amy), Gabriel, and his adoring daughter Sumer (Peter) as well as his grandchildren, Crysta, Taylor, Makena and Emma and his dogs Toki and Pepe. His family would like to extend a special thank you to all those that had a hand in his incredible care at the University of Utah Hospital and Western Peaks Specialty Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, September 13, 2019 at Bountiful City Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to gather from10:00 to 10:40 am at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main, Bountiful, Utah. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019
