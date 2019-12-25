Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Mark Roundy
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mark Lee "Marko" Roundy


1963 - 2019
Mark Lee "Marko" Roundy Obituary
A man with a laugh heard around the world passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2019, at the age of 56. He was born on March 19, 1963, in Murray, UT, to George Dee Roundy and Colleen Bringard. He married Wanda Frankovich and then later divorced. Together they had 2 children, Jake and Jennifer. Mark also has a daughter Kaytrina. Marko loved the Vikings, BYU, NASCAR, playing pool, riding his side by side, and flying his drone. Mark's family meant everything to him, but once he had grandkids, they brought a whole new meaning to his life!
He is survived by his Son Jake Roundy, Daughter Jennifer Roundy (Matt), Daughter Kaytrina Scott (Robert), Sister Shanna (Bill) Millgate, Brother Dallas Aagard, Brother Nathan (Michelle) Roundy, Brother Clark (Rachelle) Roundy, Sister Tammy (Ben) Guerrero, Brother Justin (Brenda) Roundy, Brother Butch (Robyn) Roundy, many nephew and nieces, and the light of his life his grandkids Jayden, Naydia, Matthew (Little G). He is preceded in death by his Father George Dee Roundy, Brother Steven Aagard, Nephew George Roundy and Grandparents.
Mark's visitation will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 South 2200 West, Riverton, UT 84065. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 25, 2019
