Mark Lund McKay

1953 ~ 2020

Mark Lund McKay passed away peacefully surrounded by his partner and two children on July 5, 2020 from a brain tumor. He was born May 8, 1953 in Salt Lake City to Edward and Lottie McKay.

Mark grew up in Salt Lake City and attended the University of Utah. In 1985, he moved to Oklahoma with his then wife Brenda and raised two children, Michael and Kristina. Given his kind nature and giving heart, his 23 years in Oklahoma brought him many friends that eventually became family. In 2008, he moved back to Salt Lake City and was later joined by his children.

Mark had the good fortune of meeting a loving, caring and devoted partner in Jody. She was his constant companion and support.

Mark dearly loved his children and grandchildren and would proudly update his family and friends on their accomplishments and progress. Everyone who loved him knew they could count on him for his steady love and support. His incredible sense of humor was a constant reminder to not take life too seriously and he practiced what he preached. His relaxed demeanor was contagious. He accepted and enjoyed everyone. You could not solicit negativity from him. It wasn't in his soul.

Mark was an easy man to love and was a great friend to many. His friends were life-long; he even attended an elementary school reunion. He kept an open mind to new ideas and theories and was never judgmental. An avid golfer, he rarely missed an opportunity to hit the links on a sunny weekend afternoon.

Mark loved to learn and was always curious. His love of history could turn a four-hour road trip into a day if there were any historical monuments close by. This was followed up by additional reading and sharing of the knowledge.

Mark is survived by his partner Jody Williams, his two children Michael McKay (Laura Lopez) and Kristina McKay (Miguel Barraza), two grandchildren Christian Barraza and William Barraza. He is also survived by his sister Cheryl McKay, brother Edward McKay (Jaquie), brother John McKay (Jan) and sister Laurie McKay (David Harper). He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to Covid 19, a celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Huntsman Cancer Foundation Neurological Cancer Center.



