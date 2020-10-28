Mark R. Winters
1961 - 2020
Our beloved father, brother, and friend, Mark R. Winters passed away October 21, 2020 at his home in Bluffdale, UT. He was born July 6, 1961 to parents Alden Q. and Geraldine Winters and was raised in South Jordan, UT.
He is survived by his beloved daughter Haylie, her mother Jody, Brothers: Mike (Kaye), Jon (Jolene) Sisters: Susan (Robert) Crandall, Julie (Todd) Hammond, Becky (Jim) Hibbard, Holly (Bruce) Saunders, and many nieces and nephews who adored him. Preceded in death by his parents.
Respecting Mark's wishes there will be no service. A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, from 6:00-8:00 pm. Due to Covid restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mark's behalf to a charity of your choice
.
