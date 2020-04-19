|
|
April 11, 1951 ~ March 29, 2020
Mark Sheldon passed away on March 29th, 2020 at the age of 68.
He was a brother, father, grandfather, Veteran, and friend. Mark joined the Marine Corps (1970 - 1974) and served stateside during the Vietnam war. Following his time in service he served again in the Army (1985 - 1996). Mark had a fierce love for his country and all those around him. This was one of his reasons for serving in the military. Following his military service, Mark had a bit of a storied past where among other things, he traveled, rode motorcycles, and played harmonica in a band for several years. Inevitably, Mark found his calling. He went back to school and became a Substance abuse counselor and started working for the Drug court and the Homeless Veterans Fellowship. Around 2010 his desire to help others and the love for his fellow service members led him to become a Certified Peer Support Specialist with the Salt Lake Veterans Administration. Mark helped establish the Peer support program at the VA and was its first member. From there he joined the Veterans Justice Outreach team as a Peer, and by all accounts was "a damn good one". Mark played a major role in establishing and developing the Veterans Justice Outreach program in Weber county. Mark soon realized he was capable of helping even more. He returned to school once again, proudly acknowledging being the oldest in his class, and completing a Master's degree in Social Work. He became licensed as a social worker and continued working with the Veterans Justice Outreach program. His instincts, ability to relate, and his care and compassion made him an invaluable part of the team. He was always very approachable. Mark then moved to a position within the VA helping veterans with severe mental illness improve their quality of life. Mark's love for life came through in his work. One of his great passions in life was music. His love of music led him to travel to attend many concerts. There was rarely a blues or rock band he had not heard of or seen. He incorporated this passion into the groups he ran. He shared the powerful transformative effect that music can bring about with just a few chords. He also inspired others to take up playing the harmonica. Mark's love of the outdoors was shared through the creation of a horseback riding group and numerous fishing outings.
The veterans he worked with regularly stated their appreciation for his counsel and support, and in their words "Mark walked the walk." Mark was quick witted and had a contagious sense of humor. Mark was a genuine and loyal friend. Those who were lucky enough to call him family or friend could always count on him to make them smile or to be there when they needed him. The service and influence Mark left in his wake will be felt for generations to come. For your friendship and love we thank you Mark. For your support and service, we salute you. And to God above thank you for leaving a Mark in our lives and in our hearts forever.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020