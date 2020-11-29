McLean, VA - Mark W. Cannon was born August 29th, 1928 and passed away from natural causes at age 92 on November 26th, 2020.
He was a lifelong active and enthusiastic member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Those who knew him will remember his interest in missionary work and upbeat, optimistic attitude.
Mark received his PhD in Political Economy and Government in 1960 from Harvard University. He had an enduring passion for family history work and genealogy, especially that of his Grandfather George Q. Cannon, which was reflected in the topic of his PhD thesis.
Professional highlights include serving as Chief of Staff for Congressman Henry Aldous Dixon from 1956 – 1961 and as Chairman of Brigham Young University's Political Science Department from 1961-64. He also served as Administrative Assistant/Counsel to the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court from 1972 – 85. A project that brought him special joy was working as Staff Director on the Commission of the Bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution from 1985 – 88. He also volunteered as Chairman of the National Advisory Council for the Brigham Young University Marriott School of Management from 1984 – 1986.
Mark leaves behind his loving and devoted wife, Betty Schomann Cannon. He is survived by three children, Lucy Critchley (Robert), Mark D. Cannon, Kristen Brown (Kirby), seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Due to COVID-19 there will not be a formal funeral service. If you would like to send condolences, please see larkinmortuary.com