"May His Memory Be Eternal"
Mark William Paulos passed away Monday, June 9, 2020, in Tooele, Utah. A graveside service with be held at the Tooele City Cemetery on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM. In honor of Mark, our family suggests donating to; The Road Home, Make-A-Wish Foundation, or a charity of your choice.
Contact Tate Mortuary for any further information by visiting our website; Tatemortuary.com, or call: 435-882-0676.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.