Mark William Paulos
Mark William Paulos passed away Monday, June 9, 2020, in Tooele, Utah. A graveside service with be held at the Tooele City Cemetery on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM. In honor of Mark, our family suggests donating to; The Road Home, Make-A-Wish Foundation, or a charity of your choice.
Contact Tate Mortuary for any further information by visiting our website; Tatemortuary.com, or call: 435-882-0676.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Tooele City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tate Mortuary
110 South Main Street
Tooele, UT 84074
(435) 882-0676
