1974 ~ 2019
Oakley, UT-Marla Lou (Gines) Harris, a beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, tragically passed away on Thursday May 23, 2019. Marla was born to Doug and Betty Gines on March 13, 1956. She grew up in Kamas, Utah enjoying horses and rodeo, as well as performing with her baton. She graduated from South Summit High School. On November 1, 1974 she married her high school sweetheart, William "Bill" Harris in the Salt Lake Temple. She was a faithful member of the LDS church and held many callings. She was kind to everyone and touched so many lives. She was known as a great seamstress, florist, and loved to cook. In 1998, Bill passed away leaving a large void Marla somehow managed to fill. She was the secretary to the South Summit Fire Department and worked at The Market in Park City. One of her greatest joys were her grandchildren and great-granddaughter, and each of them knew how much she loved them. She traveled all over the state, and occasionally out of state, to support them in their many activities. She was always there to lift, support, and love those in need. Her family loves her and will miss her dearly, but know there was a great reunion in Heaven.
Survived by: parents Doug and Betty Gines; brother Tim (Lori) Gines; sister Lana (Craig) Goodwin; sister-in-laws Patsy (DelRay) Hatch; and Roma Anderson. Her children: son Jeremy and Trisha Harris of Roosevelt, UT; son Ben and Lara Harris of Heber, UT; son Wes and Jody Harris of Oakley, UT; and daughter Krista and Jeremy Mitchell of Oakley, UT; as well as 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Harris; brother Neal Gines; father and mother-in-law Jay and Bethel (O'Driscoll) Harris.
Funeral Services will be held at the Peoa Ward Chapel on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and 9:30 to 10:45 AM prior to the funeral. Interment will be in the Oakley Cemetery under the direction of Crandall Funeral Home, Kamas, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 26, 2019