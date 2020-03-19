|
1933 ~ 2020
Marlene Call Walker, 86, passed away on March 16, 2020 in Lindon, Utah, rejoining her husband, Jim, who had passed away just five weeks earlier.
Marlene was born on April 18, 1933 to Helaman Pratt Call and Merle Alice Rees. As a descendant of pioneers, including Parley P. Pratt and Anson Call, she treasured her heritage. She loved the stories of her ancestors and preserved them and shared them with others.
The oldest of six children, Marlene worked selflessly to care for her family. She learned to trust in the Lord as He provided for them in times of difficulty. The foundation of faith that she gained at a young age guided her throughout her life. She never doubted that the Lord loved her, and she trusted in Him with pure and brilliant faith.
Marlene married James Wright Walker in the Salt Lake Temple on December 14, 1955. She supported and loved her husband. Because of her support, Jim's career in aerial photography belonged to both of them. She would travel with him for his work and was able to serve a mission with him for the Church History Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
As the mother of six children, Marlene magnified her calling as a nurturer. She loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. With a bright smile and an abundance of love, she would play, teach, create, and laugh. In her home and her garden, she loved to work side-by-side with her family and teach them as they labored together. Marlene saw the best in people, and she helped them feel that they were special and important to her.
Marlene lived in Pleasant Grove, Utah, and she was a dear friend and loving neighbor. She cherished the presence of others in her life. She valued any kind service others would give to her, and she worked tirelessly to care for many. In the church, Marlene served in callings in the Relief Society to minister to others and she spent many years serving as a teacher to young people, where she guided her students through her faith.
Marlene was so special. She noticed the beautiful, simple things in the world around her and she was profoundly grateful for the goodness in her life. Her example of faith shines as a light to the world.
She is survived by her six Children Jilleen (Rudolf) Neyenhuis, Raymond (Claire) Walker, Sharon (John) Pontius, Brenda (Erin) Anderson, Melody (Stephen) Liddle and Christopher (Stephanie) Walker. She is also survived by her siblings, Alan Call, Sylvia Brewer and Blaine Call and others who call her family both by birth and by being a part of her.
In lieu of flowers she would like donations to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Mission fund. Her daughter asked if she might want it for the Temple fund but her reply was they need missionaries before temples to spread the gospel.
With the Covid-19 quarantine issues there will be a memorial at a future date. Her graveside service will just be with her children.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 19, 2020